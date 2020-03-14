Coronavirus: Donald Trump trying to poach German scientists working on experimental vaccine, report claims







The United States and Germany are vying to produce an exclusive vaccine against the coronavirus which is being developed in a German laboratory, Die Welt daily reported Saturday.According to the paper, US President Donald Trump is trying to poach German scientists working on an experimental vaccine against a global health threat that has now killed some 5,500 people with a view to having an exclusive licence rolled out in the United States.Such a vaccine would be “only for the United States,” a…







