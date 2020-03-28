close
Coronavirus: Donald Trump says tariff talks with China paused as the two countries cooperate on halting pandemic

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that “nobody cares about trade” amid the Covid-19 pandemic, brushing off questions about whether he reached any tariff agreements with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a recent phone conversation.Trump also denied a Wall Street Journal report that came out during his briefing, which said that his administration was preparing to suspend some tariffs amid the pandemic.“President Xi never even brought it up last night. It wasn’t even discussed,” said…



