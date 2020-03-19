Coronavirus: Donald Trump returns to blaming Beijing for the pandemic, accusing it of a cover-up







In his strongest terms yet, US President Donald Trump blamed the Chinese government on Thursday for the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic, as he sought to build distance between his presidency and the outbreak’s devastating toll on the US economy.“The world is paying a very big price for what they did,” Trump said at a White House briefing, accusing China of covering up the outbreak’s early stages.“If people would have known about it … it could have been stopped right where it came from: China,…







Source link