Coronavirus: Donald Trump expected to provide some tariff relief, but not for Chinese imports







The Trump administration faces growing pressure from hard-hit US companies to delay collecting tariffs on imported goods as efforts to stem the coronavirus send the economy into a tailspin.But the anticipated move is not expected to apply to some US$360 billion in Chinese imports subject to tariffs as high as 25 per cent as administration hardliners push to maintain pressure on Beijing.“The administration remains steadfast in its opposition to reducing those specific tariffs” on China trade,…







