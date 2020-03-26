Coronavirus devastates travel industry, forcing Singapore’s airline crews to find other work







Airline workers such as cabin crew are anxious over their financial future as the aviation industry comes to a virtual standstill worldwide due to the Covid-19 outbreak, with many borders closed and nations in lockdown.Many of these workers in Singapore are scrambling to supplement their lost income, as they are stood down, or working very few shifts. Singapore Airlines (SIA), for example, grounded almost all its aircraft earlier this week.“How much I bring back a month solely depends on my…







