Coronavirus: Ching Ming Festival grave sweepers limited to groups of four under Hong Kong social-distancing rules, as local infection tally hits 560







Hongkongers visiting their ancestors’ graves during the upcoming Ching Ming Festival will have to abide by a four-person limit on public gatherings, while karaoke lounges will escape a two-week closure, the health minister said on Saturday.Police will send home or arrest anyone violating the four-person cap if they do not heed officers’ orders to split up.By Saturday afternoon, the city’s tally of Covid-19 infections stood at 560, after a daily count of 42 new confirmed cases. Many recent…







Source link