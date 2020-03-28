Coronavirus: Chinese scientist advises people in Europe, US to wear face masks in public







People in the United States and Europe are wrong not to wear face masks in public during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the head of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.“The big mistake in the US and Europe, in my opinion, is that people aren’t wearing masks,” Gao Fu, the agency’s director general, said in an interview with Science Magazine, one of the world’s leading academic journals.“This virus is transmitted by droplets and close contact,” he said. “Droplets play a…







Source link