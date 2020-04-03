Coronavirus: Chinese academics’ open letter urges Beijing, Washington to come together to beat Covid-19

A group of 100 Chinese scholars have signed an open letter calling on the United States and China to put an end to their political blame game and work together to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.The signatories, who include former diplomats and academics from various fields, including political science, international relations and sociology, said that while the origins of the coronavirus remained unknown, hurling accusations achieved nothing but hurt.Nations should stop “complaining, finger…
Source link
- Home
- BUSINESS
- ENTERTAINMENT
- HEALTH
- POLITICAL
- TECHNOLOGY
- VIDEO NEWS
- ETHNIC