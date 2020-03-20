Coronavirus: China, South Korea and Japan cooperating to reduce imported cases

China, Japan and South Korea’s foreign ministers held a video conference on Friday to discuss cooperation on the coronavirus pandemic amid growing concern over the number of infected people arriving in their countries from overseas.Although the epidemic erupted in China in December, and South Korea at one stage had the second-most infections, both countries succeeded in curtailing domestic transmission. On Friday, China reported no domestically transmitted cases of the virus had been registered…
Source link
- Home
- BUSINESS
- ENTERTAINMENT
- HEALTH
- POLITICAL
- TECHNOLOGY
- VIDEO NEWS
- ETHNIC