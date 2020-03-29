Coronavirus: China limits access to cemeteries for Ching Ming tomb-sweeping festival







Chinese authorities are strictly limiting access to cemeteries amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, as the country enters the two-week period around the Ching Ming Festival on April 4, when people traditionally visit the graves of their ancestors.In light of the coronavirus outbreak, local governments have been urging the public for weeks to make reservations online to visit cemeteries, or to try virtual tomb-sweeping instead.Saturday was the first day of the reserved visits in…







Source link