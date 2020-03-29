Coronavirus: China can’t suppress it, US military can’t kill it. Covid-19 is the real Godzilla







The central truth to emerge from the Covid-19 outbreak is that all human beings share a common destiny, as it is the first time the whole world has been ravaged by a single catastrophe since World War II.Never before has a pandemic or natural disaster had such a wide and deep impact on human life. Normal activity in the vast majority of nations has come to a halt, with massive school shutdowns, major events suspended or cancelled, most airlines grounded, many metro systems closed, cities locked…







Source link