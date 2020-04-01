Coronavirus: China bans export of test kits, medical supplies by firms not licensed to sell them at home

Chinese manufacturers of coronavirus test kits and related medical supplies have been told they can no longer export their products unless they also have the relevant licences to sell their products in the domestic market.The move comes after China was hit with a number of complaints from buyers in Europe about the quality and accuracy of tests kits and other products.The new rule applies to all companies seeking to export test kits, face masks, protective clothing, ventilators and infrared…
