Coronavirus caused dramatic collapse in China’s economy, in warning to rest of world







The coronavirus’ impact on China’s economy was made plain in new numbers released on Monday, which showed a dramatic collapse across the board.Amid a widespread shutdown of manufacturing operations, industrial production – a measure of manufacturing, mining and utilities activity – declined by 13.5 per cent over the first two months of the year, combined data for January and February showed.This was the first decline on record, although ordinarily the data is released monthly. But the numbers…







Source link