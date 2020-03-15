Coronavirus: Canada may order border closures, urgently seeks to hire nurses







Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday said he would not rule out closing the nation’s borders or forcing people arriving from abroad to go into self-isolation to help combat a coronavirus outbreak.Asked whether Canada might shut its frontiers to Europe or the United States, Trudeau told CTV: “We have taken some very strong measures and we are not taking anything off the table.”So far at least 249 Canadians have tested positive and one person has died.Canada’s public health agency on…







Source link