Coronavirus: can Hong Kong’s public health care system cope with fifth wave of infections and what options does it have?

Hong Kong health experts have warned of an exponential increase in Covid-19 cases after the Lunar New Year holiday, sparking concern whether the city’s overburdened public health care system, as well as other testing and quarantine facilities, can handle the possible extra load.Can the city cope with the fifth wave of infections under the “dynamic zero-infection” policy, which does not allow patients to isolate at home? What other options does Hong Kong have?The Post details what you need to…



