Coronavirus: California officials alarmed by rate of infection

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in California swelled to more than 3,200 overnight, up from 2,662 – alarming state officials who say that the rate of infection is now on par with that of New York, the worst-hit state in the US.At this rate, they added, cases could overwhelm hospitals in California’s largest cities in a matter of weeks.“Sadly, things are going to get worse,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said during at a virtual news conference on Wednesday. “If the numbers hit in the way they…



