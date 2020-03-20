Coronavirus: California governor Gavin Newsom orders all 40 million residents to stay at home







California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered all Californians to stay at home, marking the first mandatory restrictions placed on the lives of all 40 million residents in the US state’s fight against the novel coronavirus.The governor’s order comes at a critical time in California, where 19 people died and another 958 have tested positive for the disease.Officials hope telling people to remain in their homes and restrict social interactions will slow the spread of the virus and…







Source link