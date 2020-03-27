Coronavirus: business group warns China’s ban on foreigners casts doubt on efforts to open up economy

International business representatives said on Friday that China’s ban on foreign nationals entering the country would have an “enormous” impact on their operations and cast doubts on China’s effort to open its economy.The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said the ban would be an “unprecedented challenge for companies in need of both permanent and temporary talent from abroad, and will keep many families apart”.“The temporary ban on foreign nationals returning to China will have an…
