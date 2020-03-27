Coronavirus: Beijing’s ban on foreign travellers comes into force months after it criticised other countries for ‘isolating China’







China’s comprehensive ban on foreign travellers comes into force on Saturday as the country wraps up its two-month battle to contain Covid-19.But two months ago Beijing attacked other countries’ travel bans for “creating panic” and its latest move has been described as understandable but inconsistent.“China’s decision is understandable given the dangers of a second wave of infections but next time, when other countries take action to protect themselves, Beijing might be more restrained in its…







Source link