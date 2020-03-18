Coronavirus: Bangkok closes bars, schools amid surge in cases and public rumours of a lockdown







This month, one of Thailand’s most popular public institutions – kick boxing stadiums – will be closed for the first time in decades.

Rajadamnern Muaythai Stadium and New Lumpinee Boxing Stadium are two of the major stadiums that have announced a temporary closure after authorities said at least 27 people were infected with the novel coronavirus at a Bangkok stadium over the past week, without naming the venue.

Thai actor Matthew Deane became the first celebrity in Thailand to contract the…







Source link