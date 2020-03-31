Coronavirus: Australian scientist gets magnets stuck in his nose after Covid-19 device mishap







An Australian astrophysicist bored by coronavirus isolation saw his attempted invention to stop people catching the disease go hilariously wrong when he landed in hospital with magnets stuck up his nose.Daniel Reardon, a research fellow at Swinburne University in Melbourne, was working to create a necklace-like device that would buzz when its wearer brought their hands too close to their face.He told public broadcaster ABC that after the first version failed he began “mindlessly” clipping…







