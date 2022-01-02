Coronavirus: Australia PM Scott Morrison self-monitoring for symptoms as cases surge







Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison is monitoring for Covid-19 symptoms after a positive case was detected in his Sydney residence and as the resurgent virus upends the country’s holiday season.The New South Wales health department advised Morrison to be on alert after a potentially infectious person attended a press conference at Kirribilli House on Wednesday, according to a government spokesman. Under the state’s recently revised Covid-19 guidelines, he does not need to self-isolate…







Source link