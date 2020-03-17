Notice: Undefined index: access_front in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/config.php on line 377

Notice: Undefined index: access_back in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/config.php on line 377

Notice: Undefined index: ga_profiles_list in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/config.php on line 377

Notice: Undefined index: track_exclude in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/config.php on line 377

Notice: Undefined index: tracking_type in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/gadwp.php on line 265

Notice: Undefined index: tracking_type in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/front/tracking.php on line 53

Notice: Undefined index: tracking_type in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/front/tracking.php on line 69
Coronavirus: Australia orders citizens not to travel abroad in unprecedented move to fight outbreak | | Huewire | Opnion News | Forum |Diversity In America
close
ASIAN (E)

Coronavirus: Australia orders citizens not to travel abroad in unprecedented move to fight outbreak

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 37 views
b1530024-68a5-11ea-9de8-4adc9756b5c3_image_hires_072059.jpg




Australia ordered its citizens Wednesday to halt all overseas travel in an unprecedented move designed to choke off the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced at a press conference what he called an “indefinite ban” on foreign travel alongside a crackdown on indoor gatherings in Australia of more than 100 people.“This is a once-in-100-year type event,” Morrison said of the pandemic. “We haven’t seen this sort of thing in Australia since the end of the first…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response