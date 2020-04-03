Coronavirus: Australia closes internal borders, as cruise ships start to leave

Australian authorities expressed concern on Friday about a rise in the number of coronavirus cases without a known source, even as the country’s rate of new infections dropped sharply and internal border controls were tightened.Several states in Australia are placing checkpoints at their borders to prevent all but essential travel from neighbouring territories, the first time such drastic measures have been taken since the Spanish flu epidemic 100 years ago. Officials urged people to stay home…
