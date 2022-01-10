Coronavirus: as Omicron spreads, Chinese cities boost efforts to prevent Lunar New Year travel





More Chinese regions are discouraging travel during the Lunar New Year holiday for a second year in a row, with one city of nine million people offering cash handouts to people who stay put as the first Omicron cases are detected in the world’s second largest economy.Hefei, the capital of central Anhui province, is handing out a coupon worth 1,000 yuan (US$157) to migrant workers who choose to stay in the city between January 26 and February 9, according to a notice from the municipal…







Source link