Coronavirus: as Omicron rages, Chinese buyers offer hope to Thailand’s property market

by comredg on add comment 3 views
With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 forcing Thailand to once again tighten entry rules for foreign visitors, real estate firms in the kingdom are relying on remote purchases by Chinese buyers to prop up the pandemic-battered market.Before the virus emerged, Thailand was the largest destination for the Chinese people looking for overseas property as an investment or a sun-kissed second home.In 2019, 13,232 condominiums were sold to foreign buyers, of which 55 per cent were Chinese, according to…



