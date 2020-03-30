Coronavirus: as Covid-19 infections rise, strategy shift for Hong Kong’s hospital beds necessary, experts warn







With the daily tally of Covid-19 cases surging, Hong Kong is under pressure to shift its strategy for the city’s hospital beds by isolating asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms at quarantine facilities in the community, a top infectious disease expert and a senior hospital official have warned.Up to 51 infected patients in the city were pending admission as of Sunday night including a 36-year-old patient who was confirmed on Friday, even as Hospital Authority chief executive Tony…







