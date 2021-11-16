Coronavirus: after Austria, other EU nations eye tough rules for unvaccinated





The Czech Republic and Germany were considering curbs for the unvaccinated, as western Europe once again finds itself at the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic.Austria on Monday became the first country in the European Union to impose a lockdown on the unvaccinated.Austria’s lockdown means people over 12 who are not vaccinated or cannot show that they have recently recovered from Covid will not be allowed to leave the house except for reasons such as buying essential supplies, exercise or seeking…







Source link