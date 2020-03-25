Coronavirus: 90,000 returnees to haunt Punjab, land of India’s migrant workers







For the past two weeks, 27-year-old Pulkit Singh has been spending much of his waking life on social media.Like everyone else, Singh is worried about the coronavirus pandemic – and for good reason.Singh lives in the north Indian state of Punjab, where one in 10 households counts among its members a non-resident Indian (NRI) working overseas.On Monday, the Punjab government set alarm bells ringing when it announced the recent return of 94,000 of these NRIs.Singh is worried the recent returnees…







Source link