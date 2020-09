CoreStack Adds Former CEO of Wipro & Venture Partner at Dallas…





CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced the joining of former CEO of Wipro, Abidali…

(PRWeb September 21, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/corestack_adds_former_ceo_of_wipro_venture_partner_at_dallas_venture_partners_dvp_abid_neemuchwala_as_strategic_advisor/prweb17409154.htm





Source link