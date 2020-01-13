NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Cooper calls out White House over lack of press briefingsNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on January 13, 2020 add comment 21 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Cooper calls out White House over lack of press briefings Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Marisa celebra en grande sus 15 años next article BIXOLON Launches SRP-Q200 Compact Cube Receipt Printer Featuring… The author admin you might also like Here's what White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has to say about not holding press briefings Pelosi says Trump 'impeached for life' despite McConnell's… Trump, Pelosi Taunt Each Other as Impeachment Trial Looms It's "downright impossible" for Giuliani to have John Roberts dismiss Trump's impeachment trial McCarthy says Pelosi holding articles of impeachment to hurt Sanders' Iowa chances Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email