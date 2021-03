Cooler Master Launches the MasterFrame 700, an Open-Air PC Case that…





Cooler Master today launches the MasterFrame 700, a customizable frame that can convert between an open-air showcase PC chassis and a premium test bench.

(PRWeb March 16, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/cooler_master_launches_the_masterframe_700_an_open_air_pc_case_that_transforms_into_a_test_bench/prweb17775925.htm





