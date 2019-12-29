close
Controversial Radio Host Don Imus Dead At 79

Don Imus appears on the Al Sharpton radio show in 2007

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

Don Imus, the controversial radio personality whose insult humor helped propel a nearly five-decade career and national infamy died on Friday. He was 79.

Imus was admitted to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station on Christmas Eve. His cause of death has not been determined.

After building a career being loved or hated for his outspoken and loudmouth nature, Imus came under fire in 2007 when he made derogatory, racist remarks about the Rutgers women’s basketball team, calling them “nappy headed h*es”. Black viewers were outraged at the comments and soon after, he was dropped from MSNBC and CBS Radio for his comments.

Two years later, he was picked up by the Fox Business Network who simulcasted his Imus in the Morning Show until 2018.


