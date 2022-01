MSPs, MSSPs, and VARs running ConnectWise Manage can now access ControlCase’s automated and simplified cybersecurity certification and continuous compliance services to strengthen cybersecurity…

(PRWeb January 10, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/controlcase_compliance_hub_strengthens_msp_cybersecurity_services_with_connectwise_manage_integration/prweb18422828.htm





Source link