Contemporary Indigenous photography: in pictures





The Amon Carter Museum in Fort Worth, Texas, is presenting one of the first major surveys of the vibrant, diverse and challenging work being made by Indigenous photographers today. The exhibition, Speaking with Light, features work by over 30 groundbreaking artists across cultures, including Wendy Red Star, Sky Hopinka, Cara Romero, Tom Jones, Zig Jackson and Sarah Sense. The show will be on view at the Carter through 22 January and then travel to the Denver Art Museum where it will open on 19 February.

