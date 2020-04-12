Containing the virus and restarting the Chinese economy





Author: Cai Fang, CASS

In February 2020, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries around the world to use the window of opportunity provided by China’s quick action, on realising the nature of the problem, to ramp up preparedness for the arrival of COVID-19. Many sadly missed the opportunity and the disastrous pandemic gathered force As Henry Kissinger points out in his recent Wall Street Journal essay, to argue now about the past only makes it harder to do what has to be done. Moving forward, there are lessons from China’s response COVID-19 that can still be learned.

The first key step for containing the spread of COVID-19 requires locking down the epicentres of the virus — localities where the density of infected persons is much higher than elsewhere. Quarantining those suspected of contracting COVID-19 or as much of that population as is possible is an inevitability and needs to be the first rule if the pandemic is to be contained.

The Chinese government imposed a lockdown in Wuhan on 23 January 2020 when confirmed cases of the virus were all still confined to China. After the lockdown, the epidemiological curve peaked within 20 days and then declined. Beginning from day one of the lockdown, it took China roughly 40 days to pass through the entirety of the reverse V-shaped epidemiological curve.

China’s strategy during this period came at the expense of most commercial and social activities, with the introduction of lockdowns, social distancing measures and the shutdown of almost all economic activities. The government has since begun to encourage the resumption of economic activities, citing the curve’s entering its thin tail in early March as justification.

Second, with the reignition of the Chinese economy, policymakers are encountering a series of difficulties primarily caused by the trade-offs made between containing the virus and rebooting the economy. There are credible reasons to hesitate before fully resuming economic activity. Sporadic cases still occur around the nation, meaning that local governments and businesses still tend to err on the side of caution. As the pandemic continues to spread worldwide, the risk of COVID-19 cases flowing back into China is also on the rise. Containment measures implemented by other countries have cut off supply chains with China, so now Chinese producers are losing a lot of buyers.

Third, although economic recovery may come sooner for some countries and later for others, the recovery of any of the world’s major economies still relies on others recovering too. While the Chinese economy is poised to start its economic recovery, the rest of the world is still climbing the global epidemiological curve, the peak of which will be much higher than it was in China. The worldwide shutdown of businesses, manufacturing, sales and trade will all continue to be a major obstacle to China’s making a full economic recovery.

As Confucius said, one should not impose on others what you yourself do not desire. Every country has its own epidemiological curve and forms part of the global epidemiological curve. Most countries will experience a similar path of recovery to the one experienced by China. The experience of recovery in China indicates that cooperation — not obstruction — and connection — not decoupling — are the only ways to ultimately defeat the pandemic.

Fourth, there are also second-mover advantages for those countries that come to restart their economies further along the global epidemiological curve. For one thing, these economies have the opportunity to take advantage of the spill-over effects from the recoveries of frontrunners. As China restarts its growth engine, it will contribute to other countries by supplying urgently needed medical equipment and services. Its recovery will help to maintain global supply chains, safeguard economic globalisation and generate demand for the importation of consumer goods, materials and investment equipment from other countries.

The most important second-mover advantage for recovering economies is the ability to modify the Chinese model of simultaneously trying to contain the virus and restore the economy at a much faster pace. Countries should test as many people as possible so that populations can be divided into two groups — the secured and the contagious risky. While the secured group can return to business, the risky group needs to remain in quarantine. As testing increases, a two-track system like this will see the secured group expand and the group at risk contract.

A two-track system for implementing containment measures that depress economic activity can more readily allow the resumption of economic activity to begin. The Chinese model of a one-track transition — from total lockdown to economic fire up — took 40 days from the peak of the virus to its total containment, and will take another 40 days in an ideal scenario to initiate the processes needed to restore economic growth.

A big lesson from Chinese experience is that a two-track transition to full recovery can greatly shorten the time lag for firing up the economy by phasing in economic activity while a part of the population remains under quarantine.

Cai Fang is Vice President at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Beijing.

This article is part of an EAF special feature series on the novel coronavirus crisis and its impact.





Source link