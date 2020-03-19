Congressional Candidate Tricia Zunker (Ho-Chunk) to Hold Video Conference Roundtable about Impact of Coronavirus

#NativeVote

Published March 19, 2020

From Press Release

WAUSAU, Wisc. — Today at 10:00 AM CT, 7th congressional district special election candidate Tricia Zunker will hold a video conference roundtable with palliative care worker Bruce Grau, small business owner Danielle Johnson, and caretaker and gig economy worker Sandi Kelch, to discuss how the coronavirus is impacting their lives.

President Trump has been slow to respond to the crisis, refusing to acknowledge the severity of it, spreading falsehoods, and refusing to fully mobilize the federal government in a timely manner. He has been placated by politicians like Tom Tiffany, who has been playing politics with the issue rather than supporting policies that will help Wisconsinites in the 7th congressional district.

WHAT: A video conference roundtable highlighting President Trump’s and Tom Tiffany’s inadequate response to the coronavirus crisis.

WHO: Tricia Zunker, 7th Congressional District Special Election Candidate

Bruce Grau, Palliative Care Worker

Danielle Johnson, DVM, Small Business Owner

Sandi Kelch, Caretaker and gig economy worker

WHEN: TODAY, March 19, 10:00 a.m – CDT

WHERE: https://zoom.us/j/548220060

