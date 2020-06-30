Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde select sportsbook, online gaming partner

GRAND RONDE, Ore. — The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde have selected Jersey City, N.J.-based Roar Digital LLC as its sports betting partner at the Spirit Mountain Casino in northwestern Oregon.

As a result of the exclusive agreement, Roar Digital will open a BetMGM Sportsbook later this year at Spirit Mountain Casino, the largest casino in Oregon located about 65 miles from Portland. In addition to retail sports betting, the company also will offer an on-reservation mobile sportsbook app and plans to make the system available statewide when allowed by regulators, according to a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Roar Digital is a 50/50 joint venture of hotel and casino operator MGM Resorts International and GVC Holdings, an Isle of Man-based sports betting and gaming firm with online and retail operations.

“This joint venture between two of the gaming industry’s most recognizable brands will bring a world class sports betting offering to Oregon,” Stan Dillon, general manager of Spirit Mountain Casino, said in a statement.

Spirit Mountain Casino offers nearly 2,000 slot machines, keno and poker at a campus featuring a 254-room newly remodeled lodge, 1,900-seat event center, an RV lot and more than five restaurants.

Adam Greenblatt, CEO of ROAR Digital, called the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde “a great partner” in the project “to bring a leading retail and online sports betting experience to Oregon.”

Founded in 2018, Roar Digital is focused on the U.S. sports betting and online gaming market. The partnership leverages GVC Holdings’ technology platform and MGM’s U.S.-based physical and online sports betting, major tournament poker and online gaming businesses.

The partners’ BetMGM Sportsbook has 13 retail locations in Nevada, Mississippi, Michigan and New Jersey.

The Spirit Mountain Casino is the gaming venture for the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, which includes more than 30 tribes and bands from western Oregon, northern California, and southwest Washington.

The casino reopened on June 1 after a 74-day closure, during which the tribe supported staff members through 400 hours of paid time off, according to a statement.

As part of new safety measures implemented in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the casino reduced its hours of operation to allow for deep cleaning, restricted guests to 21 years of age or older and required face masks at all table games and “strongly encouraged them for all guests, who must have their temperature screened at the casino’s entrances.

The facility also offers hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

“We have used this closure as an opportunity to make improvements throughout the property,” Dillon said.