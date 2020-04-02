Concrete chunks hurled onto northern Hong Kong motorway damage cars, puncture tyres







Thirty-five concrete chunks, some the size of a football, were hurled onto a motorway in northern Hong Kong in the early hours of Thursday, damaging six passing vehicles and puncturing their tyres.It was the third such case in five weeks in Tai Po district, Chief Inspector Li Man-kit of the New Territories North traffic unit said on Thursday.Condemning those behind the acts, he said: “Vehicles could run out of control and crash into others if they encountered these obstacles.”Li said the cases…







