ASIAN (B) Concept Medical announces enrolment of index patient in the crucial Transform -1 RCT using MagicTouch sirolimus coated balloon for small coronary vessels ASIAN (B) by 4 views Google +

Pinterest





Intellasia East Asia News COTIGNOLA, Italy, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Concept Medical Inc., focused on vascular intervention drug delivery devices, has announced the enrolment of the first patient in the TRANSFOR…



Source link