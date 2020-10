Comtrend's GhnXtend App provides residential customers with new assistance in set-up, management, and optimization of the connected home network. (PRWeb October 20, 2020) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/comtrend_announces_its_first_g_hn_powerline_app_with_advanced_wireless_management_for_service_providers/prweb17487355.htm



