‘Completely normal’ man who chopped Chinese millionaire Yuan Gang into 108 pieces is acquitted of murder in Vancouver







A man who killed a Chinese millionaire then chopped him into 108 pieces in his Vancouver mansion has been found not guilty of the businessman’s murder, after a judge ruled that the intent to kill had not been proved.British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Terence Schultes instead found Zhao Li, 59, guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter, as well as interfering with human remains.Outside the court on Tuesday, Zhao’s lawyer Ian Donaldson praised the ruling and said his client was a …







Source link