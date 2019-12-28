Community Wellness Gathering Scheduled at Red Lake Nation College

Published December 28, 2019

RED LAKE INDIAN RESERVATION — The annual community wellness gathering is scheduled for January 8-10, 2020 at the Red Lake Nation College. The objective of this gathering is to provide a catalyst for change in the community for people seeking solutions and opportunities that improve the quality of life for themselves and others.

Using the Medicine Wheel as a guide, this gathering will focus on “what is working” when fostering success in people overcoming poverty, addictions, health issues, trauma, and grief.

The question of this gathering is how can we help to guide our people to the networks and resources that will improve their quality of life? This gathering will focus on the successes of our people, identify what resources are available, strengthen existing networks, and build new ones.

In the words of the late elder and substance abuse treatment pioneer Cecil White Hat: “Everything we need to heal is in the culture.”

