Committee on Indian Affairs to Hear Testimony on COVID-19 on Native Communities

Published June 30, 2020

Will Also Consider Coverage for Urban Indian Health Providers Act Bill

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will hold an oversight hearing on “Evaluating the Response and Mitigation to the COVID-19 Pandemic in Native Communities.”

Additionally, the committee will receive testimony on S. 3650, the Coverage for Urban Indian Health Providers Act, a bill that would extend federal torts claim coverage for certain personal injury claims (i.e., medical malpractice liability protection) to urban Indian organizations and their employees by deeming them as part of the Public Health Service. Currently, such coverage is provided to Indian tribes, tribal organizations, Indian contractors, and their employees.

DETAILS:

WHAT: A committee oversight hearing on “Evaluating the Response and Mitigation to the COVID-19 Pandemic in Native Communities” and a legislative hearing to receive testimony on S. 3650

WHEN: 2:30 PM EDT, Wednesday, July 1, 2020

WHERE: 562 Dirksen Senate Office Building with the live webcast and written testimony available on the committee website here.

In accordance with guidance from the Senate Sergeant at Arms, the Senate office buildings are not open to the public other than official business visitors and credentialed press at this time. Accordingly, the hearing room will be closed to the general public. Two seats will be available for media in the hearing room on a first-come, first-served basis. The hearing will be live webcast here.

WITNESSES:

Panel I

THE HONORABLE RADM MICHAEL D. WEAHKEE, Director, Indian Health Service, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Rockville, Maryland

ROBERT J. FENTON, JR. , Regional Administrator, Region 9, Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Washington, D.C.

Panel II