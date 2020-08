Public safety and emergency services drone pilots from across the globe will gather virtually to share use cases, best practices, and key learnings at the DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Summit held in…

(PRWeb August 17, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/commercial_uav_expo_americas_virtual_conference_to_feature_droneresponders_public_safety_uas_content_produced_by_airt/prweb17329646.htm





Source link