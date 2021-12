Colorado Governor Polis Approves Use of CollegeInvest 529 College…





Polis’ determination aligns Colorado with the SECURE Act of 2019, allowing withdrawals for apprenticeships as qualified education expenses.

(PRWeb December 15, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/colorado_governor_polis_approves_use_of_collegeinvest_529_college_savings_for_apprenticeships/prweb18394678.htm





Source link