Colombia presidential favourite Gustavo Petro apologises for drunken speech







The front-runner in Colombia’s May presidential election apologised on Tuesday for a speech he gave the day before while under the influence of alcohol, which drew criticism and jeers from his opponents.Gustavo Petro admitted he had been tired and jet-lagged after a trip to Europe the week before and “did not handle well alcohol consumed in private before the meeting in Girardot”, a city 80km (50 miles) southwest of the capital Bogota.“I apologise to those who attended the event, a commitment I…







Source link