Infocenter provides up to date YARA rule, phishing emails security technologies failed to detect, and expert recommendations for security teams.

(PRWeb March 19, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/cofense_launches_covid_19_phishing_resource_center_announces_webinar_to_arm_cyber_security_professionals_with_actionable_intelligence/prweb16994529.htm





Source link