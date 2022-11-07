NATIVE AMERICAN (P)CNN fact-checks Joe Biden’s ‘false and misleading claims’NATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on November 7, 2022 add comment 25 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest CNN fact-checks Joe Biden’s ‘false and misleading claims’ Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Apple warns of iPhone shipment delays due to ‘significantly reduced capacity’ at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou facility next article Re: Sweden resumes arms exports to Turkiye after NATO membership bid The author comredg you might also like White House ‘privately asked Ukraine to show openness to negotiations’ with Kremlin, says US newspaper Nevada Senate Candidate Fulfills Campaign Promise Prior to Election Tom Cotton is first Republican to forgo White House run as Donald Trump readies bid SLCC votes 2022: US Senate Fact-checking claims in the John Fetterman-Mehmet Oz Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email