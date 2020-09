App users can see how many people have been screened at a business venue, and if masks and social distancing are being enforced

(PRWeb September 16, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/clio_health_go_app_unveils_new_feature_guiding_users_to_safety_compliant_businesses_based_on_covid_19_screenings_and_ratings/prweb17400973.htm





Source link